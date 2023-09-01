amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

03.Nov.2023



 Rogue-like Spiel: Rogue Declan V1.2.0
Nach dem Gewinn des AmiGameJam 2022 arbeitet Nivrig Games weiter an seinem Twin-Stick-Shooter und hat die Version 1.2.0 veröffentlicht (YouTube-Video). Änderungen:
  • Added an in-game options menu accessed with ESC or CD32 PAUSE
  • Fixed all shots disappearing when the Quit key was pressed
  • Fixed graphical glitches when a chest spawned beside a pit
  • Fixed rare generation of floor tiles connected only at the diagonal corners
  • Other map generation refinements
  • Shot system optimisation
  • Rebuilt game with the latest compiler for more optimisatios
(dr)

[Meldung: 03. Nov. 2023, 06:44] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.