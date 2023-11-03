amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
04.Nov.2023



 WHDLoad: Grafische Oberfläche iGame 2.4.5
iGame ist ein MUI-basiertes Frontend für das Starten von WHDLoad-Titeln (amiga-news.de berichtete). George 'walkero' Sokianos hat die Version 2.4.5 für AmigaOS 2.04 und höher, AmigaOS 4 und MorphOS veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen:
  • Fixed the opening of the properties window for some users, by reverting some changes from v2.4.1
  • Fixed the item (demo/game) renaming from the properties window
  • Fixed the addition of an item (demo/game) from the "Add game..." window. This was saved in a wrong way and was breaking the list
  • Fixed the title change of the items in the list
  • Code cleanup
  • Speedup the slavesListAddTail()
  • Fixes on renaming and single item addition
  • Fixed the opening of the properties window for some users
  • Use SDI to define the hooks
  • Fixing the issue 215 and make the scan better on changes
  • fixes in the changelog
Direkter Download: iGame-v2.4.5-20231103.lha (437 Kb) (dr)

[Meldung: 04. Nov. 2023, 06:39] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2022 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.