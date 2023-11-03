04.Nov.2023









WHDLoad: Grafische Oberfläche iGame 2.4.5

iGame ist ein MUI-basiertes Frontend für das Starten von WHDLoad-Titeln (amiga-news.de berichtete). George 'walkero' Sokianos hat die Version 2.4.5 für AmigaOS 2.04 und höher, AmigaOS 4 und MorphOS veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen: Fixed the opening of the properties window for some users, by reverting some changes from v2.4.1

Fixed the item (demo/game) renaming from the properties window

Fixed the addition of an item (demo/game) from the "Add game..." window. This was saved in a wrong way and was breaking the list

Fixed the title change of the items in the list

Code cleanup

Speedup the slavesListAddTail()

Fixes on renaming and single item addition

Fixed the opening of the properties window for some users

Use SDI to define the hooks

Fixing the issue 215 and make the scan better on changes

fixes in the changelog Direkter Download: iGame-v2.4.5-20231103.lha (437 Kb) (dr)



[Meldung: 04. Nov. 2023, 06:39] [Kommentare: 0]

