|13.Dez.2023
| MorphOS: Webbrowser Wayfarer 7.1
Eine Woche, nachdem Jacek 'jacadcaps' Piszczek die Version 7.0 seines Webbrowsers Wayfarer für MorphOS veröffentlicht hatte, stellt der Autor nun ein Update bereit, dass einige Probleme und Fehler behebt:
Download: wayfarer.lha (35 MB) (dr)
- Rebased to WebKitGTK 2.42.3
- Fixed a network thread deadlock when resuming downloads
- Changed the '+' button to always adds tabs at the end
- URL bar would stay empty when moving a tab to a new window, fixed
- Selection redraw issues fixed
- Added Save Screenshot to the Debug menu
- Worked around and fixed reported crashes
[Meldung: 13. Dez. 2023, 21:55]
