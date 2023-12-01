amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

16.Dez.2023



 Disk-Images per HTTP empfangen und auf Diskette schreiben: Lubricator 2.3
"Lubricator" von Timm 'bifat' Mueller lädt Disk-Images aus dem Netz herunter und schreibt sie direkt auf eine Amiga-Diskette (amiga-news.de berichtete). Ziel war es, bereits auf einem Amiga mit nur einem Megabyte RAM und ohne Festplatte das Verwerten von ADF-Images zu ermöglichen. Neuerungen seit der Version 2.0:
  • Added READ argument for reading disks to files locally, requested by Henne/AC; improved determination of local filenames from URLs; host header did not provide port numbers, fixed in httpclient.library 4.3. Node.js proxy server examples added.
  • Unpacking of archives could hang during icon creation, fixed; did not actually set the agent string to Lubricator, fixed with httpclient.library 4.1
  • Added command-line UNPACK feature; can now download and unpack to a destination directory from command-line; command-line exits with WARN if a destination file or unpack directory already exists; fixed \\ and \" escaping in parser; reduced memory consumption for DMS unpacking; fixed minor quirks in documentation generator; improved error reporting and output in command-line disk writing; some cleanup in initialization and exception handling; tries to no longer overwrite a drawer icon provided by an archive
(dr)

[Meldung: 16. Dez. 2023, 06:45] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.