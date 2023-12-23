|24.Dez.2023
| AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 23.12.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 23.12.2023 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
AROS-One doc 6kb AROS One x86 ABIv0
black_white_drawers.zip gra/ico 83kb Set of Black & White Icons w...
drawer_games_unofficial_k... gra/ico 258kb Unofficial Drawer Games Icons Ke...
icondrop_12-18-23.i386-ar... gra/ico 70kb Icon Make to make PNG Icons from...
astralgame.lha uti/mis 5Mb A little tool to know zodiac sig...
(snx)
[Meldung: 24. Dez. 2023, 08:53] [Kommentare: 0]
