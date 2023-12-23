|24.Dez.2023
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 23.12.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 23.12.2023 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
amissl-sdk.lha dev/mis 2Mb 4.0 SDK for AmiSSL
snes9x.zip emu/gam 63Mb 4.1 Super Nintendo / Super Famicom e...
woof.lha gam/fps 13Mb 4.1 A continuation of Lee Killough&#...
amissl.lha lib/mis 3Mb 4.0 OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library
aamp.lha net/ser 149Mb 4.1 Amiga Apache MySQL PHP. A develo...
aamp-src.lha net/ser 16Mb 4.1 Sources of AAMP (Amiga Apache My...
astralgame.lha uti/mis 5Mb 4.0 A little tool to know zodiac sig...
wb2filer.lha uti/wor 47kb 4.0 Hack to run Filer when dbl-click...
aiostreams.lha vid/mis 228kb 4.1 Stream video from major online p...
(snx)
[Meldung: 24. Dez. 2023, 08:53] [Kommentare: 0]
