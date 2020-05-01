04.Feb.2024









Game Construction Kit: RedPill 0.9.34

RedPill, entwickelt von Carlos Peris, ist ein in Amiblitz 3.99 geschriebenes Game Construction Kit, das die Entwicklung von Spielen aus diversen Genres ermöglichen soll (z.B. Agonman). RedPill ist kompatibel mit AGA und ECS, der "Player" zum Abspielen der fertigen Kreationen benötigt insgesamt 1,5 MB RAM. Jens 'Farbfinsternis' Henschel hat auf seiner Webseite eine deutschsprachige Anleitung verfasst. Die Änderungen der Version 0.9.34:

Added condition triggers Cam PosX and Cam Pos Y to check the camera position.

Internal function that finds out color closest to other has been changed.

OCS copper gradients may be faster now.

Added condition trigger Contains Tile Tag.

Copper values in screen setup are now really only the default ones.

Anim Frame trigger renamed to just frame, as it is not taking into account the animation.

If you are using the condition Frame is, in the trigger screen this frame will be displayed.

Fixes in automatic remap when loading a spritesheet image.

Further optimizations in trigger processing.

Small verticall scrolling improvement.

Optimizations when coming back from playing the game to the editor.

Fix for sometimes wrong palette being displayed when going from spritesheet screen to main screen.

Fix in audio object default value when upgrading a project from an old version.

Fix in Overrite Color/gradient triggers not updating the palette.

Fix in audio listener objects introduced in the previous version.

Fix in Tile On Map/Screen/Border triggers, under certain conditions could execute unwanted triggers.

Fix in Camera follow code.

Fix when attaching non static objects to static objects.

Fix for level deletion and others when coming back from playing the game to the editor.

Some unused code has been removed. (dr)



