|11.Feb.2024
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 10.02.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 10.02.2024 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
sonoscontroller.lha aud/mis 3Mb 4.1 Control Sonos speakers with your...
snes9x.zip emu/gam 128Mb 4.1 Super Nintendo / Super Famicom e...
leu.lha off/spr 8Mb 4.0 Simple spreadsheet application
reportplus.lha uti/mis 832kb 4.0 Multipurpose utility
amiupdate_deu.lha uti/wor 20kb 4.0 German catalog files for AmiUpdate
(snx)
[Meldung: 11. Feb. 2024, 08:55] [Kommentare: 0]
