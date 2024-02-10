|11.Feb.2024
| Aminet-Uploads bis 10.02.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 10.02.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
LuettjeBookholler.lha biz/misc 1.7M OS4 Little Personal Finance program
Leu.lha biz/spread 8.0M ALL Simple spreadsheet application
SonosController_MOS.lha comm/misc 2.5M MOS Control Sonos speakers with y...
SonosController_OS3.lha comm/misc 2.1M 68k Control Sonos speakers with y...
SonosController_OS3fp... comm/misc 2.0M 68k Control Sonos speakers with y...
SonosController_OS4.lha comm/misc 2.9M OS4 Control Sonos speakers with y...
SonosController_WOS.lha comm/misc 2.4M WOS Control Sonos speakers with y...
strange_src.lha comm/www 204K source of strange'
Rebuild.lha dev/gui 158K 68k Amiga Reaction GUI Builder
REDPILLGameCreator.lha dev/misc 5.6M 68k Game Creator with AGA support
MCE-MOS.lha game/edit 4.3M MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MahjongScore.lha game/misc 47K 68k Accounting of a Mahjong game ...
SudokuSolverE.lha game/misc 129K 68k Sudoku solver written in AmigaE
TunnelsAndTrolls.lha game/role 18M 68k Implementation of Tunnels & T...
AmiDuke_RTG.lha game/shoot 662K 68k Amiga port of Duke Nukem 3D
wcs.lha gfx/3d 3.2M 68k recompiled World Construction...
ReportPlus.lha util/misc 660K 68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlusMOS.lha util/misc 765K MOS Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha util/misc 832K OS4 Multipurpose utility
VATestprogram.zip util/misc 18M 68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram
(snx)
