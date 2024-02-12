|18.Feb.2024
| AmigaOS 4: AmiUpdate V2.54
Nachdem erst neulich AmiUpdate meherer Male aktualisiert worden war (amiga-news.de berichtete), ist heute mit der Version 2.54 ein weiteres Update veröffentlicht worden. Die Änderungen:
(dr)
- Changed the main list to include a "Last Changed" column. This now allows you to sort updates
according to date.
- Improved the log output for clarity when connecting to WWW realms and using login credentials.
- Prefs_Updates 53.18 (12.2.2024):
Missed yet another application interface conflict. Hopefully this should be it now.
