|05.Mai.2024
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 04.05.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 04.05.2024 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
amiarcadia.lha emu/gam 8Mb 4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
snes9x.zip emu/gam 133Mb 4.1 Super Nintendo / Super Famicom e...
hle-pokercard.lha gam/car 7Mb 4.0 Guess the next card to appear in...
mce.lha gam/uti 5Mb 4.0 Multi-game Character Editor
reportplus.lha uti/mis 839kb 4.0 Multipurpose utility
ifarchive_dl.lha uti/scr 4kb 4.1 Script to download (ScummVM) sup...
kt_scripts.lha uti/scr 252kb 4.1 Helper scipts for Odyssey, Simpl...
(snx)
[Meldung: 05. Mai. 2024, 07:11] [Kommentare: 0]
