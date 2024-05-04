amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
05.Mai.2024



 Aminet-Uploads bis 04.05.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 04.05.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
MicroExcel_1.1a.lha      biz/spread 1.5M  MOS A Spreadsheed Editor
amigassh.lha             comm/net   75K   68k SSH2 for the Amiga
BSDSocket-Extension.lha  dev/amos   37K   68k Use bsdsocket.library in AMOS...
make-4.4.1.lha           dev/c      88K   68k Port of GNU Make with SAS/C (...
TankX.lha                game/2play 1.5M  68k 1-7 player tank combat (updat...
MCE.lha                  game/edit  4.1M  68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha              game/edit  4.5M  MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha              game/edit  4.8M  OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
H2_Big_Data.lha          game/shoot 1614M OS4 Install Multiplayer Data for ...
H2_Big_Data_Fix.lha      game/shoot 1K    OS4 Fix for Install Multiplayer D...
Q2_Modpack1_68k.lha      game/shoot 31M       Modpack 1 for Quake 2 68k (20...
Q2_Modpack2_68k.lha      game/shoot 208M      Modpack 2 for Quake 2 68k (20...
Q2_Modpack3_68k.lha      game/shoot 168M      Modpack 3 for Quake 2 68k (20...
Q2_Modpack4_68k.lha      game/shoot 195M      Modpack 4 for Quake 2 68k (20...
Q2_Modpack5_68k.lha      game/shoot 256M      Modpack 5 for Quake 2 68k (20...
Q2_Modpack6_68k.lha      game/shoot 71M       Modpack 6 for Quake 2 68k (20...
Q2_Modpack7_68k.lha      game/shoot 3.7M      Modpack 7 for 68k (2024 edition)
Zaero_Installer_68k.lha  game/shoot 248K  68k Quake 2:Zaero for 68k
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   7.6M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   8.0M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha       misc/emu   8.2M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
0mar.zip                 mods/crash 68K       Loud & hard hitting 3/4 beat....
Ionized.zip              mods/crash 19K       Calm/classical to tech/tribal...
LN3Fire24.lha            mods/misc  469K      16bit 4ch LN3 Fire Temple 24 ...
opus-tools-0.2_a68k.lha  mus/edit   446K  68k Opus Audio Tools
amiget.lha               util/cli   34K   68k Search for & download files f...
ReportPlus.lha           util/misc  665K  68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha       util/misc  839K  OS4 Multipurpose utility
VATestprogram.zip        util/misc  22M   68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram
(snx)

[Meldung: 05. Mai. 2024, 07:11] [Kommentare: 0]
