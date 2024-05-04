|05.Mai.2024
| Aminet-Uploads bis 04.05.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 04.05.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
MicroExcel_1.1a.lha biz/spread 1.5M MOS A Spreadsheed Editor
amigassh.lha comm/net 75K 68k SSH2 for the Amiga
BSDSocket-Extension.lha dev/amos 37K 68k Use bsdsocket.library in AMOS...
make-4.4.1.lha dev/c 88K 68k Port of GNU Make with SAS/C (...
TankX.lha game/2play 1.5M 68k 1-7 player tank combat (updat...
MCE.lha game/edit 4.1M 68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha game/edit 4.5M MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha game/edit 4.8M OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
H2_Big_Data.lha game/shoot 1614M OS4 Install Multiplayer Data for ...
H2_Big_Data_Fix.lha game/shoot 1K OS4 Fix for Install Multiplayer D...
Q2_Modpack1_68k.lha game/shoot 31M Modpack 1 for Quake 2 68k (20...
Q2_Modpack2_68k.lha game/shoot 208M Modpack 2 for Quake 2 68k (20...
Q2_Modpack3_68k.lha game/shoot 168M Modpack 3 for Quake 2 68k (20...
Q2_Modpack4_68k.lha game/shoot 195M Modpack 4 for Quake 2 68k (20...
Q2_Modpack5_68k.lha game/shoot 256M Modpack 5 for Quake 2 68k (20...
Q2_Modpack6_68k.lha game/shoot 71M Modpack 6 for Quake 2 68k (20...
Q2_Modpack7_68k.lha game/shoot 3.7M Modpack 7 for 68k (2024 edition)
Zaero_Installer_68k.lha game/shoot 248K 68k Quake 2:Zaero for 68k
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 7.6M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 8.0M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 8.2M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
0mar.zip mods/crash 68K Loud & hard hitting 3/4 beat....
Ionized.zip mods/crash 19K Calm/classical to tech/tribal...
LN3Fire24.lha mods/misc 469K 16bit 4ch LN3 Fire Temple 24 ...
opus-tools-0.2_a68k.lha mus/edit 446K 68k Opus Audio Tools
amiget.lha util/cli 34K 68k Search for & download files f...
ReportPlus.lha util/misc 665K 68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha util/misc 839K OS4 Multipurpose utility
VATestprogram.zip util/misc 22M 68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram
[Meldung: 05. Mai. 2024, 07:11] [Kommentare: 0]
