Game Construction Kit: RedPill 0.9.39

RedPill, entwickelt von Carlos Peris, ist ein in Amiblitz 3.99 geschriebenes Game Construction Kit, das die Entwicklung von Spielen aus diversen Genres ermöglichen soll (z.B. Agonman). RedPill ist kompatibel mit AGA und ECS, der "Player" zum Abspielen der fertigen Kreationen benötigt insgesamt 1,5 MB RAM. Jens 'Farbfinsternis' Henschel hat auf seiner Webseite eine deutschsprachige Anleitung verfasst.



Alle Änderungen der neuen Version 0.9.39 im Überblick: Copper background can now be used for ECS projects. It has some restrictions but it can be used from now on.

Added example project Merc showing the use of the ECS parallax.

Smooth scrolling transition from game to dialog.

When editing or reloading a tileset, you can now keep the previous tileset size.

In level properties screen, setting music to -2 just leaves music as it was.

Change in camera code.

From a menu, press DEL key to get back to Main menu.

Level .iff files code updated, to be used in future updates.

Added safety code to make sure previous deleted objects in editor are not instantiated.

When building final games, the size of HUD and Sprite back/foregrounds are now the minimum size. It also fixes issues when using compression.

Increased compatibility with older projects.

Improvements in AGA parallax to avoid trembling.

Some bitmap copy function are now done with CPU to avoid issues with blitter.

Number of blitz objects reduced for A500 build.

Improvements on the flow when loading a game.

Fix when saving levels, sometimes they got erased.

Fix in mutate when changing from level to level.

Fix for HUD screen, image background name was hidden. (dr)



