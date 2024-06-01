|25.Jun.2024
| Amiga Kit: Updates und Videos zur A600GS-Spielekonsole
In diesen Tagen werden die Vorbestellungen des A600GS-Computers verschickt. Auf einzelnen Veranstaltungen wie dem RetCon Retro Gaming Festival konnte man ihn auch bereits erwerben. Nun wurden vor dem offiziellen Verkaufsstart schon die ersten Updates für registrierte AmiSphere-Nutzer veröffentlicht:
Zwei jetzt veröffentlichte YouTube-Videos zeigen außerdem den HDF-Import bzw. das Speichern von Spielständen (dr)
- Add display of hard disk file details to HDFGame class.
- Extended HardDisk class to display the filename when a drive is a drawer or hard disk file.
- Improve layout and fone size of hard disk details rows.
- Add an implement the Replace Hard Disk button in the HDFGame edit menu.
- Reorder Add File Chooser filters to put HDF second.
- Add startup sound service
- Update click sound
- Add display of CD32 disk image and replace Disk Image functionality.
- Fix issue where setting up cutomise memory widgets would trigger the game edited state and enable the USE SAVE buttons
- Add Turbo CD to CD32
- Add custom memory options to all classes that need them.
- Add HDFGame class.
- Add HDF Filter to Add Game File Chooser.
- AmiBerry: Adapt WHDBoot code in Amiberry and in AMOS GamebootLoader to use JST
- SystemV46: Add text.datatype and ascii.datatype
[Meldung: 25. Jun. 2024, 07:27]
