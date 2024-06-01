amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
25.Jun.2024
Matthew Leaman (Mail)


 Amiga Kit: Updates und Videos zur A600GS-Spielekonsole
In diesen Tagen werden die Vorbestellungen des A600GS-Computers verschickt. Auf einzelnen Veranstaltungen wie dem RetCon Retro Gaming Festival konnte man ihn auch bereits erwerben. Nun wurden vor dem offiziellen Verkaufsstart schon die ersten Updates für registrierte AmiSphere-Nutzer veröffentlicht:
  • Add display of hard disk file details to HDFGame class.
  • Extended HardDisk class to display the filename when a drive is a drawer or hard disk file.
  • Improve layout and fone size of hard disk details rows.
  • Add an implement the Replace Hard Disk button in the HDFGame edit menu.
  • Reorder Add File Chooser filters to put HDF second.
  • Add startup sound service
  • Update click sound
  • Add display of CD32 disk image and replace Disk Image functionality.
  • Fix issue where setting up cutomise memory widgets would trigger the game edited state and enable the USE SAVE buttons
  • Add Turbo CD to CD32
  • Add custom memory options to all classes that need them.
  • Add HDFGame class.
  • Add HDF Filter to Add Game File Chooser.
  • AmiBerry: Adapt WHDBoot code in Amiberry and in AMOS GamebootLoader to use JST
  • SystemV46: Add text.datatype and ascii.datatype
Zwei jetzt veröffentlichte YouTube-Videos zeigen außerdem den HDF-Import bzw. das Speichern von Spielständen (dr)

[Meldung: 25. Jun. 2024, 07:27] [Kommentare: 0]
