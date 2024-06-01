25.Jun.2024

Matthew Leaman (Mail)







Amiga Kit: Updates und Videos zur A600GS-Spielekonsole

In diesen Tagen werden die Vorbestellungen des A600GS-Computers verschickt. Auf einzelnen Veranstaltungen wie dem RetCon Retro Gaming Festival konnte man ihn auch bereits erwerben. Nun wurden vor dem offiziellen Verkaufsstart schon die ersten Updates für registrierte AmiSphere-Nutzer veröffentlicht: Add display of hard disk file details to HDFGame class.

Extended HardDisk class to display the filename when a drive is a drawer or hard disk file.

Improve layout and fone size of hard disk details rows.

Add an implement the Replace Hard Disk button in the HDFGame edit menu.

Reorder Add File Chooser filters to put HDF second.

Add startup sound service

Update click sound

Add display of CD32 disk image and replace Disk Image functionality.

Fix issue where setting up cutomise memory widgets would trigger the game edited state and enable the USE SAVE buttons

Add Turbo CD to CD32

Add custom memory options to all classes that need them.

Add HDFGame class.

Add HDF Filter to Add Game File Chooser.

AmiBerry: Adapt WHDBoot code in Amiberry and in AMOS GamebootLoader to use JST

SystemV46: Add text.datatype and ascii.datatype Zwei jetzt veröffentlichte YouTube-Videos zeigen außerdem den HDF-Import bzw. das Speichern von Spielständen (dr)



[Meldung: 25. Jun. 2024, 07:27] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

