| Aminet-Uploads bis 03.08.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 03.08.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
amrss.lha comm/www 804K MOS amrss - MorphOS RSS w/ SSL cl...
zodiac-demo.zip demo/ecs 143K 68k Demo by Zodiac (Nov. 1989)
keystate.lha dev/amos 1K AMOS code to read key states
wavetables.lha dev/amos 4K Wavetable generator
MemLog.lha dev/debug 4K 68k trace unmatched allocs to fin...
RogueDeclanDemo.adf game/demo 880K 68k Rogue Declan (Demo)
TurboTomatoDemo.adf game/demo 880K 68k Turbo Tomato (Demo)
banana.lha game/jump 544K 68k Cute platform game like Rainb...
KillEmAll.lha game/shoot 750K 68k Platform shooter based on Ali...
traitor4.lha game/shoot 293K 68k Hanger 18 prequel, Syndicate ...
Turtleminator.lha game/shoot 995K 68k V1.1 Cannon Fodder style game
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 7.8M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 8.4M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
CFlavor.zip mods/crash 118K Music from the STROBE II demo.
CrysJung.zip mods/crash 107K Dramatic/cinematic. 8 bit xm.
DeathSquad.zip mods/crash 71K Angry synths and beats. 8 bit xm
DreamBurn.zip mods/crash 184K Low toned, hiphop, dark. 8 bi...
DriveBY.zip mods/crash 87K Metal from 1993. 8 bit xm
Exposure.zip mods/crash 95K A metal epic. 8 bit xm
eyesocket.zip mods/crash 77K Noise instr./driving rhythms....
FlameSheep.zip mods/crash 98K Old school music from '92. 8 ...
Infexion.zip mods/crash 84K Evil horns/synths & heavy dru...
MagneticWaste.zip mods/crash 159K Long expermiental electro 8 b...
psychor.lha mods/crash 119K Fast and furious breakbeat. 8...
AS_Patch.lha util/boot 12K 68k Fix CPU/FPU Bug in AmigaStart
ScreenTime.lha util/time 73K 68k Screen clock with calendar
