18.Aug.2024



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 17.08.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 17.08.2024 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb   4.1 An arabic console device, line &...
amiarcadia.lha           emu/gam 8Mb   4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
amigagpt.lha             net/cha 221kb 4.0 App for chatting to ChatGPT
zapperng.lha             uti/wor 60kb  4.0 Change the behaviour of the zoom...
yt.lha                   vid/mis 868kb 4.1 YouTube URL Extractor script
(snx)

[Meldung: 18. Aug. 2024, 07:51] [Kommentare: 0]
.