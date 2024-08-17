amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

Vorige Meldung >
18.Aug.2024



 Aminet-Uploads bis 17.08.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 17.08.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
amigassh.lha             comm/net   103K  68k SSH2 for the Amiga
dizzytorrent2.lha        comm/tcp   650K  68k BitTorrent client with MUI/AREXX
ld80.lha                 dev/cross  63K   MOS L80 replacement linker
AmigaMicropython.lha     dev/misc   239K  68k Micropython for the Amiga cla...
c2plib.lha               dev/misc   186K  68k chunky2planar as an Amiga sha...
F1GP2024Carset.lha       game/data  9K        2024 Carset for F1GP
WhatIFF3.14.lha          mags/misc  3.7M      What IFF? #3.14-August-2024
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   7.9M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   8.2M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha       misc/emu   8.5M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
Mame106MiniMixBeta2.lha  misc/emu   5.2M      MAME 0.106 MiniMix Beta 2
Biochem.zip              mods/crash 6.2M      Heavy/dramatic/chip. 8 bit me...
Bloated.zip              mods/crash 172K      EDM with gutteral noises. 8 b...
Dementia.zip             mods/crash 75K       Moody/Progressive 8ch mod. 8 ...
hplague2.zip             mods/crash 100K      Angry Orchestral part 2 of 3....
hplague3.zip             mods/crash 110K      Moody Orchestral part 3 of 3....
n2depths.zip             mods/crash 52K       Old school jam with Leads. 8 ...
Necrocracy.zip           mods/crash 65K       Heavy and Melodic. 8 bit xm
NewHexico.zip            mods/crash 9.1M      8 channel western triphop. (+...
retrograde.zip           mods/crash 105K      Rocking Metal rhythms. 8 bit xm.
TheAbsoluteValue.zip     mods/crash 5.1M      6 channel med w/ moody beats....
TheCount.zip             mods/crash 4.5M      8 channel metal drumnbass. (+...
zapperng.lha             util/cdity 60K   68k Change the behaviour of the z...
AmigaGPT.lha             util/misc  109K  AOS App for chatting to ChatGPT
pfetch.lha               util/moni  21K       Pretty fetch for MorphOS
(snx)

[Meldung: 18. Aug. 2024, 07:51] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2024 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.