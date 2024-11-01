|23.Nov.2024
| Universelles PCI-Treibersystem: OpenPCI 10.3
Thomas 'Thor' Richters universelles PCI-Treibersystem "OpenPCI" unterstützt ohne Rückgriff auf die Software des jeweiligen Herstellers alle bekannten PCI-Lösungen für den Amiga. Die aktuelle Version 10.3 beseitigt Probleme in der Zusammenarbeit mit PCI-Brücken:
- Bridge configuration was refactored again. Bridge
and parent device are now passed already into the
constructor of a PCI device, and not only when it
is added.
- Fixed a trashed register in the Mediator board
scan.
- The Mediator scan did not pass the parent device
correctly into the device creator, thus giving
devices behind bridges wrong bus IDs.
- For some strange reason, the Mediator does not
seem to decode the address bits for selecting a
device behind a PCI bridge correctly; it seems
to ignore them. Therefore, the Mediator currently
supports only a single device behind a bridge.
- Some bridges take apparently several milliseconds
to accept a configuration. Now the library inserts
a 50ms delay after having installed the target
busses after setting up a PCI bridge.
- The time delay function was broken and passed in
the wrong command to the timer.device.
