Game Construction Kit: RedPill 0.9.43

RedPill, entwickelt von Carlos Peris, ist ein in Amiblitz 3.99 geschriebenes Game Construction Kit, das die Entwicklung von Spielen aus diversen Genres ermöglichen soll (z.B. Agonman). RedPill (YouTube-Video) ist kompatibel mit AGA und ECS, der "Player" zum Abspielen der fertigen Kreationen benötigt insgesamt 1,5 MB RAM. Jens 'Farbfinsternis' Henschel hat auf seiner Webseite eine deutschsprachige Anleitung verfasst.



Alle Änderungen der Version 0.9.43 im Überblick: Game setup page now has a basic and advanced page. In advanced page the level loading strategy can be decided.

For final games now all levels files are stored in a single file, this will speed up loading levels.

In the Game Setup advanced page you can choose to store all levels in memory, load each one or have them all in memory.

Improvements in palette handling when slicing new spritesheets.

Added aid when setting a jump for an object.

Added a Condition trigger to check M8 mod tracker commands.

Added action trigger Angle from 8Dir to calculate angle from delta x and delta y movement.

Better editor representation of UI Bars.

Small optimization for objects with map collisions.

Instantiate helper in triggers screen now shows all instantiates instead of just one.

Fix in Map Speed for new projects as it was initially 0.

Change in collision boxes display to try to avoid them leave the screen dirty.

Change in requesters to avoid an issue when saving after working in a project for a long time.

Fix for shape exporting when using font sheets.

Fix for copper gradients being erased at runtime under some configurations.

Melter font is now being loaded and used in the editor anymore. (dr)



