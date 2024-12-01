09.Dez.2024









AROS: Musikprogramm ProTrekkr 2.7.5

ProTrekkr ist ein Tracker-Programm, das einen Software-Synthesizer mit einem traditionellen Samples-Tracker kombiniert. Es kann hauptsächlich zum Erstellen von elektronischer Musik (wie Psytrance, Trance, Goa, Hard Acid, IDM, Chip, Techno, Jungle usw.) für kleine Intros, Demos oder Spiele verwendet werden. Nun wurde die Version 2.7.5 für AROS (und weitere Systeme) veröffentlicht. Änderungen: Sample editor tries to keep loop information intact whenever possible.

Synth distortion can now have positive or negative values.

Synth ENV 1 & 2 can be directed to drive synth distortion.

Synth LVO 1 & 2 can be directed to drive synth distortion as well.

Removed broken instruments and presets from distribution.

Fixed a couple of bugs here and there.

Added replay routine support for AROS.

Added global stereo VU meters view for each channel. Download: ptk_v2.7.5_aros_x86.zip (12 MB) (dr)



[Meldung: 09. Dez. 2024, 05:48] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

