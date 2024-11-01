|09.Dez.2024
| Internetradio: TuneFinder 1.3
Marcin Spoczynskis TuneFinder dient, wie der Name bereits sagt, der Suche nach Internetradiostationen anhand diverser Filtermöglichkeiten. Das Resultat kann, neben einzelnen Senderdateien, als PLS-Wiedergabeliste gespeichert und so direkt via AmigaAMP aus der TuneFinder-Oberfläche heraus abgespielt werden (amiga-news.de berichtete). Version 1.3 bietet folgende Änderungen:
Download: TuneFinder.lha (80 KB) (dr)
- Removed Mem Allocation optimization
- Code refactoring and reformatting
- Favorites management
- Update English and Polish Translation catalogs
- feat: save and restore country/codec selections
- Update readme for saving country and codec on exit
- Update Translations Polish & Italian
- Added new feature: Program autostart selection
- Add iconification support and fix message handling
- Add list content preservation during iconification
- Add window position persistence
- Add missing locale strings and complete catalog description
[Meldung: 09. Dez. 2024, 05:58] [Kommentare: 0]
