30.Dez.2024









Game Construction Kit: RedPill 0.9.44

RedPill, entwickelt von Carlos Peris, ist ein in Amiblitz 3.99 geschriebenes Game Construction Kit, das die Entwicklung von Spielen aus diversen Genres ermöglichen soll (z.B. Agonman). RedPill (YouTube-Video) ist kompatibel mit AGA und ECS, der "Player" zum Abspielen der fertigen Kreationen benötigt insgesamt 1,5 MB RAM. Jens 'Farbfinsternis' Henschel hat auf seiner Webseite eine deutschsprachige Anleitung verfasst.



Alle Änderungen der Version 0.9.44 im Überblick: Wav files can now easily imported, just load them and they will be converted using Wav28svx.

When slicing sprites, more options are given to adapt the images to the current palette.

In Game setup screen, Camera follow now hows the object name it is following.

In Level Propertines now we can specify if a background image is a Cover. In this case the game will show the image with its number of colors and palette, independently of the game number of colors setup.

Small change in audio handling.

Print Text and Print Var triggers have been renamed to Stamp Text and Stamp Text.

Added Print Text and Print var triggers that print text using a font sheet. This type of text is attached to the object and can be moved around.

Fixes in profiler.

Higher fetch modes can now be selected even if the game is ECS. If the machine where the game is running is AGA they will be used.

Added Color Pulse trigger to allow a color 'pulse' from black to the color it has in the palette.

In spritesheet screen if the filename is not found now text is displayed in red.

Fix when creating objects, could bring issues when using many of them.

More checks when handling objects to avoid weird issues.

Excel font added, now it is the editor font.

Fix for particles when using games with scroll.

Small optimization in object processing.

Ex_particles has been updated following the released game Cosmic Blaster (Video). (dr)



[Meldung: 30. Dez. 2024, 07:49] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

