Entwicklerwerkzeuge: vasm 2.0a und vlink 0.18

Frank Wille hat vasm, einen portablen Assembler für zahlreiche CPUs mit verschiedenen Syntax- und Output-Modulen, sowie vlink, einen portablen Linker für zahlreiche Object-, Executable- und Binär-Formate, aktualisiert.



Die Änderungen bei vasm V2.0a: Fixed bad path in source level debugging information, when the initial source file and an include file were based on the same "compile directory".

Get rid of C99-round() dependency.

Fixed empty strings, which were broken in V2.0. They should not generate any data.

When position-independant code is requested (-pic option) the assembler defaults to relocatable mode (to be able to detect violations).

Allow 64-bit (or more) expressions with absolute label addresses.

6502: Additionally allow BRK with an immediate 8-bit operand.

6502: Operand prefix character '?' can be used to select the Memory/Bank-ID where the referenced symbol resides. Requires the use of VOBJ and vlink.

mot-syntax: A double colon after the label also exports RS symbols now.

madmac-syntax: New directives: ifdef and ifndef (just for convenience, they are no official MadMac directives!).

madmac-syntax: Fix problem with print-directive when string is empty.

oldstyle-syntax: Fixed usage of '$' as current-PC symbol for Z80, which was broken since V2.0.

oldstyle-syntax: Fixed definition of structure offset labels, which should be referenceable by structname.offsetname. Broken since V2.0.

hunk-output: Fixed output generated by Databss directives (like DX in mot-syntax). Broken in V2.0.

hunk-output: -linedebug: do not generate multiple entries per line. Die Änderungen bei vlink 0.18: Define for each relocation type whether it is signed, unsigned or unknown, to provide better range checks.

Make the range-checking work with sign-extended addresses (Example: m68k 16-bit absolute addressing).

When an output section's memory region has not enough space the linker will look for the next matching output section.

Linker script function KEEP() now really prevents garbage collection of sections.

Sorting and exclusion functions for linker script section patterns: SORT_BY_ALIGNMENT(), SORT_BY_NAME(), SORT_BY_SIZE(), REVERSE(), EXCLUDE_FILE(), EXCLUDE_SECTION(). Supporting up to two sorting levels.

The output section's bank size can be defined by (BANKSIZE=n) in the script, so input sections may not cross bank borders. In that case they will be aligned to the beginning of the next bank.

Linker script MEMORY definitions now support an optional ID=n argument, where n defines an identification value which can be referenced by a VOBJ-specific relocation type (MEMID).

Can find first executable code-section now, when no start symbol is present.

Portable pattern matching routine, used for Windows and TOS, did case-insensitive string comparisons in the past.

Absolute symbols are printed as a separate section into the map file.

Support LINKONCE section flag.

New options -symfile, -symfmt and -symctrl to output symbol/value pairs into a file using the given printf-format string.

New options -obe and -ole to specify the endianess of octets within a target-byte (when it has more than 8 bits) when writing the contents of a section to a file system.

New option -lineoffsets to output a separate file with source line offsets per section.

New option -mattr to merge all sections with same attributes, when linking without a linker script.

The target file formats rawbin1 and rawbin2 were replaced by a common rawbin format. rawbin2 is now -brawbin with -multifile option. The old target names are still supported for backwards compatibility.

New target file formats "foenixpgx-c02", "foenixpgx-816", "foenixpgz-24" and "foenixpgz-32" for Foenix retro computers.

New target file format "appleomf" can generate relocatable load-files for Apple IIgs computers.

Merge options -mrel, -mtype and -mall also work with -r now, when creating a new relocatable object file.

Linker script commands BYTE, SHORT, LONG, QUAD, SQUAD do now create 1, 2, 4 or 8 target-bytes and no longer 8, 16, 32, 64-bit values.

Relocatable/Abs symbols with the same name have precedence before Common symbols and do not cause a multiple-definition error.

Starting vlink without arguments only shows a short list of options now. For a detailed description use -h, which also includes target-specific options selected by -b.

Fixed output section trimming in the linker script.

Fix error message for unknown target file formats (-b).

(ados/ehf) New option -kick1 makes sure the generated executable is comaptible with the Kickstart 1.x loader.

(ados/ehf) Allow symbol redefinitions from pulled library units, as long as their target CPU differs (M68k/PPC WarpOS mixed binaries). This only worked for symbols from code sections, since V0.17.

(elf) Fixed uninitialized .plt at end of text segment.

(tos) Can use DRI object files and libraries as input now. HiSoft and SozobonX symbol name extensions are supported.

(tos) TOS executable files do work as input and DRI objects as output (-r).

(tos) Enable SozobonX symbol names with -tos-sozobonx.

(tos) Disable the HiSoft symbol name extension in executables with -tos-stddri.

(rawbin) Fixed missing byte in the ORIC tape header and automatically remove a ".tap" extension from the name stored there.

(rawbin) IHEX supports architectures with more than 8 bits per byte. But note that the address is still incremented in 8-bit steps.

(rawbin) Make sure the file size is even, when using a QDOS header.

(rawbin) Fixed raw reloc table output (-q) for a relocation at offset 0.

(rawbin) New options -fill, -coalesced and -multifile (previously rawbin2).

(vobj) Supports -r option to output a relocatable VOBJ file. Option -vobj2 may be used to write that file in VOBJ v2 format.

(vobj) -vobjcpu option selects the name of the target CPU.

(vobj) Supports VOBJ v2 format (vasm -Fvobj -vobj2) and PPC non-standard relocations (EABI, MorphOS, AmigaOS).

(xfile) Entry address is written to the header.

(xfile) New option -x-high sets the high-address flag in the header. (snx)



[Meldung: 01. Jan. 2025, 15:12]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

