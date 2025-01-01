|24.Mär.2025
| SCSI für Raspberry Pi: SCSI2Pi 5.1
Version 5.1 der Emulationssoftware SCSI2Pi wurde veröffentlicht. SCSI2Pi ist eine Alternative zur bekannten PiSCSI-Software für das PiSCSI/RaSCSI-Board, das die SCSI-Technologie auf den Raspberry Pi bringt. Die Software soll laut Entwickler Uwe Seimet eine optimierte Geräteemulation, höhere Übertragungsraten und zahlreiche neue Funktionen, darunter Werkzeuge für den SCSI-Initiator-Modus, bieten (amiga-news.de berichtete).
Änderungen in der Version 5.1:
Der Download der Software ist von der SCSI2Pi-Website möglich. (dr)
- The INQUIRY product data (vendor, product, revision) for the device type SCSG (e.g. SCSI-to-USB bridge) are configurable, just like they are for other types. The configured data replace the actual data reported by the USB device.
- The sector cache has been optimized.
- s2pdump in case of errors supports retries when saving/restoring hard drive images.
