 SCSI für Raspberry Pi: SCSI2Pi 5.1
Version 5.1 der Emulationssoftware SCSI2Pi wurde veröffentlicht. SCSI2Pi ist eine Alternative zur bekannten PiSCSI-Software für das PiSCSI/RaSCSI-Board, das die SCSI-Technologie auf den Raspberry Pi bringt. Die Software soll laut Entwickler Uwe Seimet eine optimierte Geräteemulation, höhere Übertragungsraten und zahlreiche neue Funktionen, darunter Werkzeuge für den SCSI-Initiator-Modus, bieten (amiga-news.de berichtete).

Änderungen in der Version 5.1:
  • The INQUIRY product data (vendor, product, revision) for the device type SCSG (e.g. SCSI-to-USB bridge) are configurable, just like they are for other types. The configured data replace the actual data reported by the USB device.
  • The sector cache has been optimized.
  • s2pdump in case of errors supports retries when saving/restoring hard drive images.
Der Download der Software ist von der SCSI2Pi-Website möglich. (dr)

[Meldung: 24. Mär. 2025, 06:02] [Kommentare: 0]
