05.Apr.2025









Chat-Software: AmigaGPT 2.4.0

Cameron Armstrong hat mit AmigaGPT ein Chatprogramm geschrieben, das auf ChatGPT basiert. Die Software unterstützt die neuesten OpenAI-Modelle einschließlich der o1-Familie und ist ab AmigaOS 3.1 (einschließlich 4.1) sowie auf MorphOS lauffähig. Sourcecodes des Tools sind separat herunterladbar.



Jetzt ist die neue Version 2.4.0 mit folgenden Änderungen erschienen: ARexx port added to allow issuing AmigaGPT commands from another app or from a script

Fixed bug where the About AmigaGPT window wouldn't display all the text correctly

Latest OpenAI chat models added

Latest OpenAI text to speech models added

Latest OpenAI text to speech voices added

Can now give instructions to the OpenAI voice to change how it sounds (only works for the gpt-4o-mini-tts model)

Chat now uses the new Responses endpoint instead of the Chat Completions one to allow for future expansion Download: AmigaGPT.lha (2 MB) (dr)



[Meldung: 05. Apr. 2025, 18:57] [Kommentare: 1 - 06. Apr. 2025, 10:10]

