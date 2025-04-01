amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

05.Apr.2025



 Chat-Software: AmigaGPT 2.4.0
Cameron Armstrong hat mit AmigaGPT ein Chatprogramm geschrieben, das auf ChatGPT basiert. Die Software unterstützt die neuesten OpenAI-Modelle einschließlich der o1-Familie und ist ab AmigaOS 3.1 (einschließlich 4.1) sowie auf MorphOS lauffähig. Sourcecodes des Tools sind separat herunterladbar.

Jetzt ist die neue Version 2.4.0 mit folgenden Änderungen erschienen:
  • ARexx port added to allow issuing AmigaGPT commands from another app or from a script
  • Fixed bug where the About AmigaGPT window wouldn't display all the text correctly
  • Latest OpenAI chat models added
  • Latest OpenAI text to speech models added
  • Latest OpenAI text to speech voices added
  • Can now give instructions to the OpenAI voice to change how it sounds (only works for the gpt-4o-mini-tts model)
  • Chat now uses the new Responses endpoint instead of the Chat Completions one to allow for future expansion
Download: AmigaGPT.lha (2 MB) (dr)

[Meldung: 05. Apr. 2025, 18:57] [Kommentare: 1 - 06. Apr. 2025, 10:40]
.
.