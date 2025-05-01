27.Mai.2025









Module-Player: NostalgicPlayer 3.0.0 für Windows

NostalgicPlayer ist ein Programm zum Abspielen von Musikdateien unter Windows, das eine Vielzahl von Formaten abspielt, darunter neben Amiga-typischen Dateitypen wie MOD (Protracker, Noisetracker) oder MED (OctaMED) auch moderne Formate wie MP3 oder FLAC. Die Entwicklung des Abspielers hatte der Autor Thomas Neumann 1993 auf dem Amiga begonnen, später auf BeOS und unter Windows fortgeführt. NostalgicPlayer setzt Windows 10 oder 11, .NET Desktop Runtime 9 und natürlich einen Soundchip bzw. eine Soundkarte im PC voraus.



Neue Features und Fehlerbehebungen in Version 3.0.0 von NostalgicPlayer: Some Ron Klaren modules did not play correctly, e.g. Battle Squadron.

Fixed different issues when loading samples in mo3 modules.

When a module is paused and you change position, the time is updated immediately.

The Amiga filter implementation has been updated from a simple low-pass filter to a Butterworth filter, so it is now closer to the real Amiga filter.

Totally rewrite of the internal mixer routines to support multiple channels in both sample files and speaker setup. That means when playing e.g. a 7.1 channel sample file, each channel will be directed to the right speakers. If you do not have all the speakers required, NostalgicPlayer will down-mix the channels and place them in speakers close to the original position. Support from 1 to 14 channels as input and 1 to 7 channels as output + subwoofer channel for both input and output.

Multiple channel support added for these sample formats: FLAC, Ogg Vorbis, Opus, RIFF-WAVE (PCM) and RIFF-WAVE (IEEE).

Changed the surround option, so you now can select between Dolby Pro Logic and Real channels. Real channels means modules using the surround effect, will be played directly in the rear speakers. So if you have more than 2 speakers, I recommend to set this to Real channels.

Level meter and Oscilloscope visualizers now supports multiple channels.

Added a volume normalizer, which will turn down the volume a little bit if overflows are detected when mixing.

Added support for TFMX-MOD files.

Updated LibSidPlayFp to version 2.14.0.

Updated LibXmp to version 4.6.3.

Added support for ArcFS archive format.

Added missing module formats in LibXmp: Archimedes Tracker, Astroidea XMF, Coconizer, Digital Symphony, Digital Tracker, Digitrakker, Epic MegaGames MASI, Epic MegaGames MASI 16, Funktracker, Galaxy Music System 4.0, Galaxy Music System 5.0, Liquid Tracker, Liquid Tracker NO, Megatracker, Poly Tracker and Real Tracker. Der NostalgicPlayer ist kostenlos erhältlich, auf GitHub steht auch der Sourcecode zur Verfügung. (nba)



[Meldung: 27. Mai. 2025, 18:29]

