|20.Jun.2025
| MorphOS: Webbrowser Wayfarer 10.1
Jacek 'jacadcaps' Piszczek hat das erste Update für die Version 10 seines Webbrowsers Wayfarer für MorphOS veröffentlicht (amiga-news.de berichtete). Die Änderungen:
- Fixed blob:// file downloads
- Fixed a crash in CSS blending (reported on vw.pl, swisspost.ch)
- Fixed not being able to restart Wayfarer after a crash
- Improved WebKit assert logging
