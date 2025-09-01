02.Sep.2025









Marke Eigenbau: Programmierbares ROM-Modul KickSmash32, Version 1.9

KickSmash32 ist ein Kickstart-ROM-Ersatzmodul, das sowohl direkt unter AmigaOS als aber auch via USB-C von Linux aus programmiert werden kann und acht Flash-Bänke für unterschiedliche ROM-Dateien zur Verfügung stellt. Seit der Version 1.6 werden die Modelle Amiga1200, Amiga 3000 und 4000, als auch Amiga 4000CR und Amiga 3000T unterstützt.



Die nun veröffentlichte Version 1.9 bietet folgende Änderungen:



Kicksmash FW Added support for M29F160TB

When the Amiga is off, SOCKET_OE is now driven high by firmware. This should reduce the amount of backpower provided to a powered off Amiga

When the Amiga is off, prom access will now fail rather than be attempted "Amiga is not powered on" will be reported. This will help people understand the cause of hostsmash failing to program a powered off Amiga.

Added new config "board_rev"

Fixed message buffer bug where large transfers might be partially re-sent.

Fixes smashfs and smashftp bug when the Amiga sends a file > 2KB in size

Added "prom log full" and "prom log stats" options

Added support for MX29F800Cx, MX29LV160Cx, and M29W160Ex

More work is still required for MX29F800Cx support

Write fails at 0x154 wrote=040041f9 read=00f000f0

snoop of Amiga ROM accesses should now work better over USB connection

Added "what" command to re-display recent output

Fixed BIGROM support for A4000T by disabling pull down on address pin ROM Switcher Fixed MED "aconfig" command to handle Z3 board configured in Z2 space

Added MED "what" command to MED command line

Added debug command line on exception and unexpected interrupt

Added 68k disassembler to MED command line ("dis" command)

Changed blitter init to hopefully be more resilient to odd register state

Serial input is now interrupt-driven

Added register display and stack dump on unexpected interrupt or hang detection

Added CPU cache initialization and enable. This will hopefully resolve the occasional cold poweron bug that I've been tracking. First 16 MB of RAM will not be cached for 040+. 68030 has data cache off.

Made minor changes to Amiga chipset init to improve startup reliability.

Added MED "cpu" command with fault injection, CPU identify, and CACR control

Removed FLASH_RP from pin tests, since it's no longer connected on Rev8 boards

Improved spurious interrupt handling and reporting

Improved handling of ECLK tick failure

Dump on unexpected interrupt is now less likely to cause VBlank timeout

Rearranged MED "cpu fault" and "cpu reg" commands

Added several processor-specific registers to "cpu reg" command

Early init is now protected from unexpected interrupt

Fixed command history bug where line was not being redisplayed correctly

Screen DIWSTOP fix so that vertical scan stops at a reasonable position

Interrupt register display code now reports the vector name

Added support for 68030 "cpu reg tt0" and "cpu reg tt1"

Moved ROM version string near the beginning of the file and added $VER string

Power LED now goes bright during early initialization hostsmash Fixed '--clock set' to get and report the correct time on Windows

The issue was that the Windows code was not computing the UTC offset.

Added Windows command line editing keystroke support for term mode

Fixed smashfs/smashftp bug on Windows where binary files failed to transfer

Fixed bug where app service state would time out on large file transfers

Improved error recovery in some failure cases (still needs more improvement)

Fixed bug where length (-l) is ignored when merging ROM files: Closes #31 smashfs Fixed bug where copy from write-protected file could fail

FINDINPUT and FINDUPDATE now try open a second time with only read permission smash Added support for MX29F800Cx, MX29LV160Cx, and M29W160Ex

Added support for compatible flash parts

Eliminated debug "Cleariog atou" message PCBs KicksmashAPCI added

Kicksmash4KCR updated to Rev8 Documentation Minor fixes for address range of 512 KB extension ROM area (nba)



