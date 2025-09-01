amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

06.Sep.2025



 Amiga E Compiler: E-VO 3.9.0
E-VO Amiga E Compiler ist ein Derivat des ursprünglichen Amiga E Compilers von Wouter van Oortmerssen, das neue Funktionen, Fehlerkorrekturen und Optimierungen ergänzt. Neuerungen in Version 3.9.0:
  • FindModule: fix division by 0 error
  • FindModule: updated to handle module format version 15
  • EDBG: fix issues loading files generated with E-VO 3.8.x
  • O2M: Added support for symbol hunks
  • ShowModule: Updated to handle module format version 15
  • Warnings are now displayed when encountered rather than at the
  • end of the compile
  • Add "assign of ARRAY/STRING/LIST variable" warning
  • Allow objects to be constructed using NEW objectname as well as
  • NEW objectvar
  • When using OPT POOL, all memory allocation/free via NEW, String(),
  • List(), New(), FastNew(), NewR(), END, Dispose(), FastDispose(),
  • FastDisposeList() will be done from the pool
  • Added CharInStr(str,char) function to search for a char in a string
  • Added CharInStri(str,char) function, as CharInStr but case insensitive
  • Added MemCompare(mem1,mem2,len) function to compare two memory areas,
  • returns -1 (mem1 contents less),1 (mem2 contents less) or 0
  • (both equal)
  • Optimised WriteF, PrintF, PutF, TextF to skip the formatting part if no
  • additional parameters are passed after the format string
  • Add NILCHECK variants of many E functions that raise a "NIL" exception
  • Small changes to ASTRCLONE and STRREM to remove unnecessary instructions
  • Exception raising code reworked to remove some code duplication
  • Global variables with default values now allowed in modules
  • Global array of object variables now allowed in modules
  • Added STACKCHECK command line option to add code to each PROC to check
  • for enough stack space
  • Fix astrclone to always clear first byte of result if the length is 0
  • Updated module format version to 15
  • Added STACKCHECK procedure modifier to enable stack checking for a
  • particular procedure
  • Added GETA4 procedure modifier to restore A4 at the start of the
  • procedure
  • Replaced all CLR to MOVEQ #x, or EOR as appropriate
  • add PROC x() MODSETUP and PROC x() MODCLEANUP - from creative but with
  • name changed from SETUP/CLEANUP due to naming clashes
  • Fix memory corruption issue during parsing
  • fix error generating HUNK_DREL32SHORT hunk causing corrupt exe
  • fix legacy mode memory corruption creating corrupt module
  • increase fixed buffer sizes
  • fix assembler error with MULS.L and DIVSL.L commands generating
  • incorrect opcodes
  • PTR indexes are now 32 bit so can be >65535 and <0
  • indexed ptr to object code generation optimised for 68020
  • (to use MULS.L) and to generate add/shift/subtract combinations
  • instead of MULS where appropriate
  • Fix for obj.prop+=2 which was broken due to register value not
  • being preserved.
  • Add NIL test in Free()
  • disable 020 JSR to BSR.L optimisation when multiple sections in
  • use (which was causing invalid code generation)
  • Add compile time array bounds checking (for constant array indexes)
  • Add ARRAYCHECK command line parameter to add code to each array access
  • to check array bounds
  • Fix symbol hunks being generated incorrectly when multiple sections
  • in use
  • added EVO_3_9_0 define
  • added newer version of cybergraphics module
(cg)

[Meldung: 06. Sep. 2025, 23:46]
.
