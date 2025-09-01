06.Sep.2025









Amiga E Compiler: E-VO 3.9.0

E-VO Amiga E Compiler ist ein Derivat des ursprünglichen Amiga E Compilers von Wouter van Oortmerssen, das neue Funktionen, Fehlerkorrekturen und Optimierungen ergänzt. Neuerungen in Version 3.9.0: FindModule: fix division by 0 error

FindModule: updated to handle module format version 15

EDBG: fix issues loading files generated with E-VO 3.8.x

O2M: Added support for symbol hunks

ShowModule: Updated to handle module format version 15

Warnings are now displayed when encountered rather than at the

end of the compile

Add "assign of ARRAY/STRING/LIST variable" warning

Allow objects to be constructed using NEW objectname as well as

NEW objectvar

When using OPT POOL, all memory allocation/free via NEW, String(),

List(), New(), FastNew(), NewR(), END, Dispose(), FastDispose(),

FastDisposeList() will be done from the pool

Added CharInStr(str,char) function to search for a char in a string

Added CharInStri(str,char) function, as CharInStr but case insensitive

Added MemCompare(mem1,mem2,len) function to compare two memory areas,

returns -1 (mem1 contents less),1 (mem2 contents less) or 0

(both equal)

Optimised WriteF, PrintF, PutF, TextF to skip the formatting part if no

additional parameters are passed after the format string

Add NILCHECK variants of many E functions that raise a "NIL" exception

Small changes to ASTRCLONE and STRREM to remove unnecessary instructions

Exception raising code reworked to remove some code duplication

Global variables with default values now allowed in modules

Global array of object variables now allowed in modules

Added STACKCHECK command line option to add code to each PROC to check

for enough stack space

Fix astrclone to always clear first byte of result if the length is 0

Updated module format version to 15

Added STACKCHECK procedure modifier to enable stack checking for a

particular procedure

Added GETA4 procedure modifier to restore A4 at the start of the

procedure

Replaced all CLR to MOVEQ #x, or EOR as appropriate

add PROC x() MODSETUP and PROC x() MODCLEANUP - from creative but with

name changed from SETUP/CLEANUP due to naming clashes

Fix memory corruption issue during parsing

fix error generating HUNK_DREL32SHORT hunk causing corrupt exe

fix legacy mode memory corruption creating corrupt module

increase fixed buffer sizes

fix assembler error with MULS.L and DIVSL.L commands generating

incorrect opcodes

PTR indexes are now 32 bit so can be >65535 and <0

indexed ptr to object code generation optimised for 68020

(to use MULS.L) and to generate add/shift/subtract combinations

instead of MULS where appropriate

Fix for obj.prop+=2 which was broken due to register value not

being preserved.

Add NIL test in Free()

disable 020 JSR to BSR.L optimisation when multiple sections in

use (which was causing invalid code generation)

Add compile time array bounds checking (for constant array indexes)

Add ARRAYCHECK command line parameter to add code to each array access

to check array bounds

Fix symbol hunks being generated incorrectly when multiple sections

in use

added EVO_3_9_0 define

added newer version of cybergraphics module (cg)



