| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 06.09.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 06.09.2025 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
cppcheck.lha dev/uti 4Mb 4.1 A static analysis tool for C/C++...
amiarcadia.lha emu/gam 11Mb 4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
retroarch.lha emu/gam 293Mb 4.1 a modular Emulation System
connect4.lha gam/boa 2Mb 4.0 Connect 4 videogame powered by F...
amidream.lha gra/con 226kb 4.0 A Text to Image Application
shadernova.lha gra/mis 136kb 4.1 Post-process other apps using fr...
icalvortex.lha uti/mis 4Mb 4.0 Shows a google calendar ics file
