amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
07.Sep.2025



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 06.09.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 06.09.2025 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
cppcheck.lha             dev/uti 4Mb   4.1 A static analysis tool for C/C++...
amiarcadia.lha           emu/gam 11Mb  4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
retroarch.lha            emu/gam 293Mb 4.1 a modular Emulation System
connect4.lha             gam/boa 2Mb   4.0 Connect 4 videogame powered by F...
amidream.lha             gra/con 226kb 4.0 A Text to Image Application
shadernova.lha           gra/mis 136kb 4.1 Post-process other apps using fr...
icalvortex.lha           uti/mis 4Mb   4.0 Shows a google calendar ics file
(snx)

[Meldung: 07. Sep. 2025, 13:00] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2025 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.