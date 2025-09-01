09.Sep.2025









KI-Chatbot: AmigaGPT 2.11.0

Cameron Armstrong hat mit AmigaGPT ein Chatprogramm geschrieben, das auf ChatGPT basiert. Die Software unterstützt die neuesten OpenAI-Modelle einschließlich der o1-Familie und ist ab AmigaOS 3.1 (einschließlich 4.1) sowie auf MorphOS lauffähig. Sourcecodes des Tools sind separat herunterladbar.



Jetzt ist die neue Version 2.11.0 erschienen und bringt unter anderem eine Daemon App, mit der AmigaGPT in Kombination mit ARexx im Hintergrund ohne GUI genutzt werden kann. Alle Änderungen auf einen Blick: New daemon app (AmigaGPTD). An app that has no GUI and can run in the background. If you have this running, there is no longer any need to have the main AmigaGPT app open if you want to use AmigaGPT's commands in ARexx. The daemon listens on the ARexx port named "AMIGAGPTD" so make sure your scripts try to connect to this new port first, and if it fails, attempt connecting to "AMIGAGPT" which is still the port used by the main app

Chat message responses from ARexx now put escape sequences in the returned string instead of using control characters (e.g.

instead of 0x0A) to make them easier to work with in ARexx scripts

Automatically retry sending or receiving data if the request was made before the handshake had completed

Greatly improved error reporting for connection errors. It now can show the user a much more detailed and useful error message if something goes wrong

Added a 3 minute timeout for waiting for a response from the API so it will give up after 3 minutes with an error message instead of waiting forever and making AmigaGPT permanently stuck

Stop the ARexx scripts that delete a temporary file from announcing the deletion to the user in the console

Change the default program for the readme and the guide to both be MultiView

Installer now installs the updated and new ARexx scripts if an older version of AmigaGPT is already installed Download: AmigaGPT.lha (4,3 MB) (nba)



