|19.Okt.2025
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 18.10.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 18.10.2025 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb 4.1 An arabic console device, line&a...
amiarcadia.lha emu/gam 11Mb 4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
losmalditos.lha gam/adv 27Mb 4.0 Adventure point and click R.P.G.
amibrixx.lha gam/puz 2Mb 4.0 Puzzle game for the Amiga computer
pixy.lha gra/edi 7Mb 4.0 Pixel editor new generation
snoopy.lha uti/fil 96kb 4.1 SnoopDos like utility for OS4
(snx)
[Meldung: 19. Okt. 2025, 06:53] [Kommentare: 0]
