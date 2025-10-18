amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

19.Okt.2025



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 18.10.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 18.10.2025 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb   4.1 An arabic console device, line&a...
amiarcadia.lha           emu/gam 11Mb  4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
losmalditos.lha          gam/adv 27Mb  4.0 Adventure point and click R.P.G.
amibrixx.lha             gam/puz 2Mb   4.0 Puzzle game for the Amiga computer
pixy.lha                 gra/edi 7Mb   4.0 Pixel editor new generation
snoopy.lha               uti/fil 96kb  4.1 SnoopDos like utility for OS4
(snx)

[Meldung: 19. Okt. 2025, 06:53] [Kommentare: 0]
