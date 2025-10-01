amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

Vorige Meldung >
28.Okt.2025



 QEMU-Frontend zum Starten von AmigaOS 4/MorphOS/AROS: Kyvos 1.7.0
George Sokianos' QEMU-Frontend Kyvos, das die Einrichtung und den Start von AmigaOS 4, MorphOS und AROS unter QEMU deutlich vereinfachen soll, liegt nun in der Version 1.7.0 vor, die folgende Neuerungen beinhaltet:
  • Added binary for Linux 32bit Arm systems, like a RaspberryPi
  • Added a way to duplicate a VM in the right-click menu
  • Changed the "AmigaOS4.1 FinalEdition Update 3" to be mandatory when AmigaOS 4.1FE Pegasos2 or AmigaOne system is created
  • Changed the hash of the "AmigaOS4.1FinalEditionUpdate2-53.14.lha" to be the latest one from Hyperion's website
  • In the welcome window the Continue button remains enabled even if a dependency is missing. This is necessary for 32bit systems which do not have the qemu-system-x64 available. It is up to the user to take the risk to continue, instead of blocking him.
  • Updated the manual fixing issues, made the usage of update3 more clear in various places, added more sections and more questions in the FAQ section
(nba)

[Meldung: 28. Okt. 2025, 09:56] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2025 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.