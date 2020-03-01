AmigaOS 4: Web-Browser Odyssey 1.23 r5_beta02

Roman 'kas1e' Kargin stellt eine neue Beta-Version seiner AmigaOS 4-Portierung des Web-Browsers Odyssey zur Verfügung. Die Änderungen in den letzten beiden Veröffentlichungen: Added bunch of new and up2date user agents to "spoof as".

Enabled WebP support

WebKit revision number is now presented in AboutBox too

Recompiled with more up2date 3d party libraries: libFreeType2 2.10.1, libXML2 2.9.10, libXSLT 1.1.34 and libWebP 1.0.3

Source code with all amigaos4 specific changes and custom 3d party linker libraries are on GitHub now: https://github.com/kas1e/Odyssey/

Recompiled Odyssey with GCC 8.3.0, previously it was 4.4.3

Fixed dangling pointer issue with WebPreferences, which was responsible for the "Conf" directory string becoming random garbage (c) Hans de Ruiter The issue was here for a long time, just with older GCC we were lucky enough to not step in.

Fixed lame crash on exit happens when you use a beta of MUI and it brings you "expire" window.

Application.library previously got v1 of the interface, but for some time it should be 2, fixed.

Updated codesets.library to the latest one (6.21, 16 Jan 2018)

Updated curl-ca-bundle.crt (https://curl.haxx.se/ca/cacert.pem , 01 Jan 2020)

Compiled with Curl 7.68.0, OpenSSL 1.1.1c & RTMP 2.4.

actual build date and version in "about" (cg)



[Meldung: 13. Mär. 2020, 23:35] [Kommentare: 1 - 15. Mär. 2020, 11:50]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

