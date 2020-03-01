amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

13.Mär.2020
Amiga Future (Webseite)


 AmigaOS 4: Web-Browser Odyssey 1.23 r5_beta02
Roman 'kas1e' Kargin stellt eine neue Beta-Version seiner AmigaOS 4-Portierung des Web-Browsers Odyssey zur Verfügung. Die Änderungen in den letzten beiden Veröffentlichungen:
  • Added bunch of new and up2date user agents to "spoof as".
  • Enabled WebP support
  • WebKit revision number is now presented in AboutBox too
  • Recompiled with more up2date 3d party libraries: libFreeType2 2.10.1, libXML2 2.9.10, libXSLT 1.1.34 and libWebP 1.0.3
  • Source code with all amigaos4 specific changes and custom 3d party linker libraries are on GitHub now: https://github.com/kas1e/Odyssey/
  • Recompiled Odyssey with GCC 8.3.0, previously it was 4.4.3
  • Fixed dangling pointer issue with WebPreferences, which was responsible for the "Conf" directory string becoming random garbage (c) Hans de Ruiter The issue was here for a long time, just with older GCC we were lucky enough to not step in.
  • Fixed lame crash on exit happens when you use a beta of MUI and it brings you "expire" window.
  • Application.library previously got v1 of the interface, but for some time it should be 2, fixed.
  • Updated codesets.library to the latest one (6.21, 16 Jan 2018)
  • Updated curl-ca-bundle.crt (https://curl.haxx.se/ca/cacert.pem , 01 Jan 2020)
  • Compiled with Curl 7.68.0, OpenSSL 1.1.1c & RTMP 2.4.
  • actual build date and version in "about"
(cg)

[Meldung: 13. Mär. 2020, 23:35] [Kommentare: 1 - 15. Mär. 2020, 11:50]
.
.