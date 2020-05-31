|07.Jun.2020
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 06.06.2020
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 06.06.2020 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2020-06-06 fixed: Goblins 3 (Coktel Vision) fixed 'SYSTEM ERR -6', added another blitter fix (Info)
- 2020-06-05 improved: Cedric (Neo/Alcatraz) joypad controls added, fixed bug in level 5, keyboard timings fixed, trainer improved (Info)
- 2020-06-05 new: Felix - Don't You Want Me (Project A) done by StingRay (Info, Image)
- 2020-06-03 new: Starlight (Mystic & TRSI) done by StingRay (Info, Image, Image)
- 2020-06-03 new: Lost Track (Illusion) done by StingRay (Info, Image)
- 2020-06-03 fixed: Lemmings 2 (Psygnosis) slave compatible with the latest whdload, delay for the DMA logo display added (Info)
- 2020-06-03 fixed: Chessmaster 2000 (The Software Toolworks) slave works on 68000 machine now (Info)
- 2020-06-02 new: Aural Illusions (Genocide) done by StingRay (Info, Image)
- 2020-06-01 updated: Krest Mass Leftovers (Anarchy) patch redone, line drawing routines fixed, 68000 quitkey support, source code included (Info, Image)
- 2020-05-31 improved: Toki (Ocean) install script corrected for the Hit Squad version (Info)
