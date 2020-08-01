28.Sep.2021









Steuerung von Sonos-Lautsprechern: SonosController 1.1 (OS3/4, MorphOS)

Bekannt durch seine Workbenchsimulation TAWS, hatte Michael Rupp Anfang August sein erstes Amigaprogramm veröffentlicht, das der Steuerung von Sonos-Lautsprechern dient: SonosController (amiga-news.de berichtete). Nun hat er für sein in der Programmiersprache Hollywood geschriebenes Programm die Version 1.1 veröffentlicht, das erstmals neben AmigaOS 4 und MorphOS auch für AmigaOS 3 vorliegt und die folgenden Änderungen beinhaltet: NEW: first release for AmigaOS 3.x besides 4.1 and MorphOS

NEW: lots of performance improvements to make it usable on a 68060 cpu, resulting in being blazingly fast on PPC-Amigas.

NEW: MUI 3.8 compatibility (instead of 5.0)

NEW: zones (= rooms) are now saved in the config file so when starting the app the next time no network scan is necessary, resulting in a much quicker startup.

NEW: to save on network traffic and CPU load, loading of the current queue can now be deactivated in the Preferences.

NEW: network scan can now be cancelled and it's no longer possible to start a second scan while one is already running (this led to speakers being listed multiple times in v1.0).

NEW: queue lists are now cached in memory and are only reloaded if a change has been reported by the according UPNP event.

NEW: various zone values are now cached in memory and are no longer reloaded when switching between zones.

NEW: loading of album art for radio stations

NEW: timeout for UPNP subscription has been increased from 10 minutes to 1 hour (same as with the original Sonos app).

NEW: added progress in percent while loading a list in the music source

NEW: added the possibility to cancel loading a list in the music source

NEW: "Settings" menu to accomodate the menuitems "Preferences..." and "MUI..."

NEW: "About MUI..." menuitem to follow the MUI styleguide

CHANGED: shortcuts for "Next" / "Previous" from Ctrl-LEFT/RIGHT to Alt-LEFT/RIGHT because on an Amiga keyboard the Ctrl key is quite far away from the cursor keys.

REMOVED: browsing the music library by song: it was useless and took ages, it's much better to use the search instead.

FIXED: renewal of UPNP subscription as well as unsubscription

FIXED: TV input is now handled correctly.

FIXED: improved handling when clicking like mad into the track position slider.

FIXED: disable play button if action "Play" is not available

FIXED: lots of minor bugfixes (dr)



[Meldung: 28. Sep. 2021, 06:32] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

