09.Feb.2022

Michael Rupp (Mail)







Steuerung von Sonos-Lautsprechern: SonosController 1.2 (OS3/4, MorphOS)

Bekannt durch seine Workbenchsimulation TAWS, hatte Michael Rupp Anfang August sein erstes Amigaprogramm veröffentlicht, das der Steuerung von Sonos-Lautsprechern dient: SonosController (amiga-news.de berichtete). Nach einem ersten Update hat er heute für sein in der Programmiersprache Hollywood geschriebenes Programm die Version 1.2 veröffentlicht, die wiederum für MorphOS und AmigaOS 3 und 4 vorliegt (Screenshots in dieser Reihenfolge):





Highlights der neuen Version sind Raum-Gruppierungs-Funktionaliät, bessere Handhabung falls Sonos-Geräte ein- oder ausgeschaltet werden und Lokalisierung inkl. deutsche, italienische und holländische Übersetzung. Michael Rupp konnte bei der Entwicklung der neuen Version vor allem das aktualisierte RapaGUI-Plugin intensiv testen und einsetzen. Unabhängig von der Verfügbarkeit eines Sonos-Lautsprechers freut sich der Autor, wenn Nutzer das Programm grundsätzlich auf den verschiedenen Plattformen testen und ihm Feedback geben.



Das detaillierte Change-Log: NEW: support for grouping and ungrouping devices. When grouped, volume and muting can either be set for the whole group or for each device individually.

NEW: support for devices that suddenly appear or disappear from the Sonos system, for example when turned on or off.

NEW: timeout for devices to respond can be configured in the Preferences. On slower Amigas it might be necessary to increase the timeout (default is 5s).

NEW: implemented localization

NEW: german catalog: feel free to use it as a template to create catalog files for other languages. Check out the following link for info on how to do it: https://hollywood-mal.com/docs/html/hollywood/CatalogFormatNote.html

NEW: italian catalog by Samir Hawamdeh. Thanks for this!

NEW: dutch catalog by Dave "Skateman" Koelman. Thanks for this, too!

NEW: if no devices can be found by the network scan, it's now enough to add just one single device by its IP address. This one will then be queried to return all the others.

NEW: added a "Cancel" button to the requester that pops up if the network scan couldn't find anything (requested by Steve Harrison).

NEW: added a version check of reqtools.library where needed (on AmigaOS 3.x and MorphOS) when adding devices manually and letting the user know, if the version installed is not sufficient (v39 or higher is needed). After confirming with "OK", the URL of the download page on Aminet is automatically opened.

NEW: displaying the loading's progress when browsing the music library incl. the possibility to cancel it by pressing the [<] button.

NEW: button "Clear Queue" is disabled for an empty queue.

IMPROVED: quicker network scan because now it's enough to find one single device to connect to.

CHANGED: for the non-AmigaOS 3.x versions the shortcuts for "Next" / "Previous" are changed from Alt-LEFT/RIGHT back to Ctrl-LEFT/RIGHT (as it was in v1.0), because only on an Amiga keyboard the Alt key is the closest qualifier key to the cursor keys, but on keyboards used on NG-Amigas it's usually the Ctrl key.

FIXED: nasty networking bug that caused SonosController to freeze after a while, especially on AmigaOS 3.x.

FIXED: possible crash when searching something without results, searching some more and going back again.

FIXED: switching between "Pause" and "Play" sometimes made the button move a pixel.

FIXED: as long a no Sonos devices are found, all controls are now disabled by default, avoiding possible crashes.

FIXED: Control menu items are now disabled according to the corresponding buttons.

FIXED: suppressing shortcuts for "Next" and "Previous" while the search field is focused, because Ctrl/Alt-Left/Right is used to navigate inside the textentry.

FIXED: MUI 5 column widths in the Music Library browser listview.

FIXED: display of room's names with MUI 4.0

FIXED: replaced calls to "OpenURL" with "URLOpen" in the AmigaGuide for AmigaOS 4.x. (dr)



