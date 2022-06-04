amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
 Aminet-Uploads bis 04.06.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 04.06.2022 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
httphandler.lha          comm/www   88K   OS4 HTTP: device for accessing we...
PyPlayer.zip             dev/src    1.1M  68k Audio Player for Python 1.4.0...
anaiis_massive.lha       driver/oth 44K   68k Massive release 1.22
F1GP2022Carset.lha       game/data  9K        2022 Carset for F1GP
BiedronkaZuzia.lha       game/misc  1.3M  MOS GAME WITHOUT VIOLENCE for sma...
labyrinth64.lha          game/misc  135K  68k Remake of Commodore 64 game L...
ScummVM_RTG.lha          game/misc  6.6M  68k Amiga port of ScummVM 1.7.0
WBTicTacToe.lha          game/wb    100K  68k Tic-Tac-Toe for WB, up to 4 d...
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   4.4M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   4.7M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha       misc/emu   5.0M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiVms.lha               misc/emu   3.3M  68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
Viaduct-1.5.lha          misc/emu   93K   68k RTG-aware PCWindow clone for ...
MasterOfPuppets.lha      mods/pro   123K      Protracker module by Omen
IntsyPX.lha              text/bfont 4K        A complete 8pt font. 
avalanche.lha            util/arc   74K   OS4 ReAction unarchive GUI for xf...
LHArchiver.lha           util/arc   4.6M      create lha archives intuitively
WarpPNGdt.lha            util/dtype 159K      PNG image datatype V45.25
MMULib.lha               util/libs  750K  68k Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs
MuMin.lha                util/libs  69K   68k Minimal MuLib archive for red...
xvslibrary.lha           util/virus 101K  68k External Virus Scanner Librar...
ScreamBar.lha            util/wb    41K   MOS Screenbar plug-in for AmiNetR...
(snx)

[Meldung: 05. Jun. 2022, 09:55] [Kommentare: 0]
