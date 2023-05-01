amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
11.Mai.2023



 A2000-Motherboard im E-ATX-Formfaktor: Revision 3.0
Anfang letzten Jahres hatte der Entwickler 'jasonsbeer' die Revision 2.2 seines Nachbaus der A2000-Mutterplatine im ATX-Formfaktor, 'Amiga-2000-ATX' veröffentlicht. Nach einer Testphase hat er nun den Quellcode der Revision 3.0 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht:
  • Various fixes:
    • Fixed the ATX 3.3V connector issue to 3.3V oscillator
    • Added a pullup to _XCLKEN
    • Increased the slot through hole size to 0.8mm
    • Misc BOM and silkscreen updates
  • Changed SRAM to 5V tolerant 3.3V part
  • Removed almost all signal traces from power planes
  • Swapped position of U801 and U899 and brought related components to front of board
  • Updated to KiCAD 7.0
(dr)

[Meldung: 11. Mai. 2023, 05:59] [Kommentare: 0]
