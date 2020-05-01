24.Jan.2024









Game Construction Kit: RedPill 0.9.33

RedPill, entwickelt von Carlos Peris, ist ein in Amiblitz 3.99 geschriebenes Game Construction Kit, das die Entwicklung von Spielen aus diversen Genres ermöglichen soll (z.B. Agonman). RedPill ist kompatibel mit AGA und ECS, der "Player" zum Abspielen der fertigen Kreationen benötigt insgesamt 1,5 MB RAM. Jens 'Farbfinsternis' Henschel hat auf seiner Webseite eine deutschsprachige Anleitung verfasst.



Wie uns der Entwickler erläutert, erlaubt die neue Version 0.9.33 nun die spezielle Ausgabe des Spielecodes für einen A500 oder ein ähnliches System, indem weniger Ressourcen verwendet und einige Funktionen deaktiviert werden. Darüberhinaus gibt es auch eine Menge allgemeiner Optimierungen und einen neuen Bildschirm für die Bearbeitung und Umwandlung von Bildern, wie in diesem YouTube-Video zu sehen. Die Änderungen im Detail:

Added a new Build Game option to target low end machines (like A500 with 1MB). This reduces the maximum number of level objects (from 64 to 32) and disables some code like CD32 audio and storage among others to reduce memory needed and increase performance of the games.

Multiple optimizations in all fronts reducing the CPU and memory required by games.

When forcing NTSC resolution the game will use less Chip memory.

Static objects are now updated first, I hope this do not break old games as sometimes the execution order could be different.

Added a new screen for Frame manipulation, copy&pasting, rotating, scaling, can be done in this screen. Find more information in the guide.

Default input key for Fire 1 has been changed to left caps key.

In Game Setup screen there is a new Mem Info section that will give an estimation of the memory used by the game. Take it with a pinch of salt.

Build does not copy diskfont.library anymore as it is not needed.

Fix in Collision Down being triggered when there was any collision.

Optimization in tile accessing.

Small optimization in palette processing.

Optimization in action trigger processing.

Compression for SFX has been deactivated as sometimes it fails and others prevent loading.

In Screen setup screen now you can decide if you want subpixel scrolling or not.

When Building a project there are warning messages if the files cannot be compressed.

When loading a project, this loading action now can be cancelled.

Files ".pal" in projects are now used in a different way.

Camera limits code has been simplified.

Fixes in the FX rendering.

Action trigger Frame by Angle fixes.

Animation frames are now cleared when starting a new project.

When compressing projects, if the asset is not properly compressed now it tries to load the file without compression.

Refactoring of level loading and tileset loading that reduces the exe size and memory usage.

Refactoring of the main loop camera and display system.

Trigger actions system optimization.

Small optimization in Change Tile trigger. (dr)



[Meldung: 24. Jan. 2024, 04:53] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

