04.Jul.2025









Game Construction Kit: RedPill 0.9.53

RedPill, entwickelt von Carlos Peris, ist ein in Amiblitz 3.10.1 geschriebenes Game Construction Kit, das die Entwicklung von Spielen aus diversen Genres ermöglichen soll. RedPill ist kompatibel mit AGA und ECS, der "Player" zum Abspielen der fertigen Kreationen benötigt insgesamt 1,5 MB RAM. Jens 'Farbfinsternis' Henschel hat auf seiner Webseite eine deutschsprachige Anleitung verfasst.



Die neue Version 0.9.53 enthält viele Korrekturen und Verbesserungen. Der Entwickler zeigt anhand dreier Videos - 1, 2 und 3 - wie diese Verbesserungen auch die Arbeit mit älteren Projekten vereinfachen. Alle Änderungen im Detail: Added Spawn tiles functionality in Tile Properties screen. Now when tiles appear in a level they can automatically spawn non static objects. Check the Amigaguide file for more info.

Added support for games in Dutch language.

Added condition trigger Last Tile Collided to check if the object collided with a tile in the last frame.

Added a new action trigger Change Col Tile to change the last tile the object collided with.

Added a new action trigger Mouse Follow me that makes the object position be controlled by the Mouse.

Added an action trigger Stamp Frame to stamp a frame in the screen using the object position.

Now scrolling is allowed to go twice as fast (half a tile each frame).

Updated shotemup, ex_mapenemies and blockbreaker projects with the new map and trigger possibilities. (check Youtube)

In Object screen, press space to display only the objects that are present in the current level.

Loading screens can now be bigger, the code will center them automatically.

Different fixes in the profiler screen.

Reduced the logo size in the distribution executable to save some memory.

Small optimizations in object drawing.

Optimizations when using a big amount of variables.

Fixed an issue in object initialization that could lead to crashes.

Fix (I hope) for the editor not starting right in RTG configurations.

Fix in audio 3D export not working in distribution.

Fix for palette being the wrong one in some cases when getting back to the main menu. (dr)



[Meldung: 04. Jul. 2025, 22:34] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

