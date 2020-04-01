|30.Jul.2022
| Game Construction Kit: RedPill 0.9.12
RedPill, entwickelt von Carlos Peris, ist ein in Amiblitz 3.9 geschriebenes Game Construction Kit, das die Entwicklung von Spielen aus diversen Genres ermöglichen soll (s. Kurztests zweier Redpill-Spiele). RedPill ist kompatibel mit AGA und ECS, der "Player" zum Abspielen der fertigen Kreationen benötigt insgesamt 1,5 MB RAM. Jens 'Farbfinsternis' Henschel hat auf seiner Webseite eine deutschsprachige Anleitung verfasst, die er vor kurzem aktualisiert hat.
Version 0.9.12 enthält unter anderem ein neues Projekt, ein Spiel aus dem Jahr 2018 namens 'Bad Ninjas VS Rick & Joe' (YouTube-Video) und verwendet nun den AmiBlitz 3.9.4-Compiler. Die Änderungen:
(dr)
- Bad Ninjas game is now included in the projects folder by courtesy of Ricky Place.
- Hud refresh speed can be set in the HUD screen.
- Added action trigger Reset Vars that allows to reset a range of variables to its initial value.
- In HUD screen the background image can now be edited or deleted.
- When editing a trigger if it instantiates something it will show the instantiated object in position in the preview screen.
- Switched to Amiblitz 3.9.4 compiler.
- Less strict asset processing when Building a game.
- Improved compatibility with old game projects.
- Improved calculation when setting Line Width now allows bigger maps.
- Fix for objects of type Shot not being automatically destroyed.
- Fix for compressed 16 sprite backgrounds not showing properly.
- Fix in vertical scroll leaving one empty line under certain conditions.
- Fix for some glitch in object rendering for multiscreen games.
- Fix for camera centering when using smaller displays.
- Fix for spritesheet screen always asking about palette reload even if it was the same.
- Small optimizations.
[Meldung: 30. Jul. 2022, 17:30] [Kommentare: 1 - 30. Jul. 2022, 17:49]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]