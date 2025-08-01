|30.Aug.2025
| AmigaOS 4: Audio-Editor Rave 1.8
Daniel 'trixie' Jedlicka hat die Version 1.8 seines Audio-Editors "Rave" veröffentlicht. Um Audio-Dateien zu laden und zu speichern nutzt das Programm jetzt die kürzlich von Jedlicka in eine AmigaOS-Shared-Library portierte Linux-Bibliothek libsndfile, die ebenfalls heute veröffentlicht wurde. Die Änderungen in Rave 1.8 im Detail:
(cg)
- The program now uses sndfile.library (needs to be installed in LIBS:) for
sample loading and saving, instead of a custom module.
- Added support for Microsoft ADPCM compression in the loader and saver code.
- New function in the Edit menu: "Set selection", which allows making precise
selections based on user input or pre-defined ranges.
- The item "Extend selection" in the Edit menu has been renamed to "Modify
selection", and its submenu contains two new commands, "Halve" and "Double".
- Fixed the "Create new drawer" function in the file requester, which would
cause a lockup if the "Enter created drawer" option was selected.
- Fixed a small bug introduced in V1.7 which would leave certain menu commands
available even if no sample was loaded.
- Across all program components, reworked memory allocations to make them more
consistent and less error-prone.
- When loading the list of recently opened files, Rave now checks the list and
removes all items that are no longer available.
- In the file requester, the file name gadget wouldn't accept more than 127
characters; the limit has been increased to MAX_DOS_NAME (255 characters) to
support long file names in modern filesystems.
- Various other smaller improvements and fixes.
- Updated documentation.
[Meldung: 30. Aug. 2025, 22:54] [Kommentare: 0]
