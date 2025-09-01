amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
02.Sep.2025
David Brunet (ANF)


 Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite
In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet.
  • News from July/August 2025
  • Old articles from Génération 4 48 to 53: News: Les 4 D'Or FNAC/Génération 4 1992, Interview with Brett Sperry, Review of Superhero, News: Street Fighter 2 pre-release, Review of Legends of Valour, Review of Tearaway Thomas, Interview with Ian Hetherington, Interview with Joel Billings, File: Les manettes de jeu (1992), Report: ECTS Automne 1992, Review of Gobliins 2, etc.
  • Interview with Steffen Häuser (Amiga developer)
  • Interview with Jon St. John (voice actor, voice of Duke Nukem)
  • Hardware: A1200BG (update)
  • Hardware: SATA PCI Hard Card
  • Hardware: RAMesses
  • DIY: Extracting Amiga components, put down that screwdriver!
  • DIY: AmigaOne XE - part 3, PCI bus hardware interrupts
  • DIY: AmigaOne XE - part 4, with a new core
  • DIY: Controlling HippoPlayer with a remote control
  • Articles from floppy disk magazine ZINE #3 (February 1990)
  • File: History of the development of Vroom
  • File: Working with Andy Warhol, Jeff Bruette's memories
  • File: History of the development of PixelMachine
  • File: Amiga Corporation products for the Atari 2600 (update)
  • Tutorial: Tips and tricks for ClassicWB
  • Programming: asl.library and GFA Basic
  • Programming: Assembler - Display sprites and BOBs on Amiga OCS and AGA
  • Special quiz about the names of Amiga games
