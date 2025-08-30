15.Sep.2025









DiagROM 2.0 Beta

DiagROM ist eine Diagnose-Software, die vom Anwender in ein EPROM gebrannt wird und dann das reguläre Kickstart-ROM eines Amigas ersetzt. Nach der Alphaversion 2.0 ist nun die Betaversion 2.0 verfügbar. Änderungen: 2025-08-30: Improved NTSC Support. Now should print statusline and keep text within NSTC borders during NTSC mode. New RTC Test function. We now have TWO highly experimental RTC tests. the old one will soon be removed. Added a experimental way of timing time between seconds in RTC. not sure if useful yet :) requires working CIA. Some changes in CIA test routine. working on finding a way to detect the TOD bug. do NOT rely on that at the moment. more cleaning up in source. planning to open up the source in time (VIEWING only!) hopefully quite soon Decided to go to BETA stage. There are most likly still small bugs in this convertingstage! as always PLEASE report!

2025-08-05: More changes to the new CIA test. First fixed my small "oopsie" of naming ODD/EVEN CIAs incorrect. fixed now. Added test for the TOD (Time of Day) ALARM Function. This requires INT2/6 to work aswell (from CIA) Also added support for 60Hz screenmode in the test so now machines that are not able to switch to PAL will show if a CIA is OK IF You have a NTSC machine reporting CIAs as not ok even if they are, please send me a screenshot. old CIA test will soon be removed when this test shown reliable!. more improvements will come soon.

2025-07-05: ok sorry for being messy! Changed back baudrate to 9600 is I felt menus etc more unresponsive on slower machines. what do you think? Send me a report if you want me to go back to 19200. Added a new CIA test that I am still working on will be way more in depth now. can find if a CIA cannot trigger IRQs. something several youtubers have found missing but NOT REPORTING IT!. to those I would like to send you a VERY VERY deep THANK YOU for NOT REPORTING!. as why would you? That would make me find out things and improve the software. right? anyway enough nagging! also more internally swapped out VBCC to GCC as C Compiler as VBCC simply did not cut it.

2025-03-19: Fixed bug that if there was no ram at beginning it did not scan for more ram. not finding working ram later in block if there was any. Fixed bug that if there was no ram at all it actually halts system and try to show biterrors on screen with rastertricks (dr)



