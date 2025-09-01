amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
16.Sep.2025



 Cross-Compiler/Assembler: Calypsi 5.12
"Calypsi" ist eine Sammlung von Compilern und Assemblern, die unter Windows, Linux und macOS laufen und Code für verschiedene Retro-Plattformen erzeugen können - unterstützt werden u.a. 6502- und 68000-Prozessoren. Obwohl das Projekt bei Github beheimatet ist, sind die Quelltexte nicht frei verfügbar und die Nutzung der Tools nur für private Zwecke gestattet. Änderungen in Version 5.12:

News
  • 65816: Adds support for Super Nintendo Entertainment System with --target=SNES option. When enabled the code generator will utilize the hardware multiplier and divider. By default the PPU multiplier is also used, unless the option --no-ppu-mul is specified.
Corrections
  • Fixed a problem with initializing a static array with a string literal causing an internal error.
  • Fix an internal error related to initializing a char array with a string literal surrounded by redundant curly braces.
  • Fixed a register spill issue that in some rare situations could omit doing the spill operation.
  • 65816: Fixed a problem accessing the upper byte of a 16-bit value read from a memory location resulting in that it read the value from the following location.
  • 68000: Correct installation directories A2560K and A2560U targets so that header file can be found.
(nba)

[Meldung: 16. Sep. 2025, 18:44] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2025 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.