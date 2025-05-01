amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
19.Sep.2025



 Spiele-Engine: Sevgi Engine V0.183
Sevgi Engine ist eine neue Open-Source-Spiele-Engine für die Erstellung leistungsstarker Amiga-Spiele mittels der Programmiersprache C (Video) und basierend auf dem ScrollingTricks-Archiv von Georg Steger (amiga-news.de berichtete). Version 0.183 bietet folgende Änderungen:
  • Add slider gadget implementaion to UI
  • Implement held key repeat in system.c
  • Add full keyboard and joystick control to UI
  • Fix the compiler warnings for ui.c
  • Fix the logic in setIntegerValue()
  • Fix the deactivation of an integer gadget using the mouse not updating its value bug
  • Rewrite display_menu.c to make better use of UI features
  • Fix the error strings that are not ending with a new line
  • Update documentation to reflect changes
