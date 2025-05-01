|19.Sep.2025
| Spiele-Engine: Sevgi Engine V0.183
Sevgi Engine ist eine neue Open-Source-Spiele-Engine für die Erstellung leistungsstarker Amiga-Spiele mittels der Programmiersprache C (Video) und basierend auf dem ScrollingTricks-Archiv von Georg Steger (amiga-news.de berichtete). Version 0.183 bietet folgende Änderungen:
(dr)
- Add slider gadget implementaion to UI
- Implement held key repeat in system.c
- Add full keyboard and joystick control to UI
- Fix the compiler warnings for ui.c
- Fix the logic in setIntegerValue()
- Fix the deactivation of an integer gadget using the mouse not updating its value bug
- Rewrite display_menu.c to make better use of UI features
- Fix the error strings that are not ending with a new line
- Update documentation to reflect changes
[Meldung: 19. Sep. 2025, 21:27] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]