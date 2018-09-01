03.Mai 2019

Video-Interview: Mike Battilana (Cloanto)

Cloanto-Chef Mike Battilana hatte im Februar sämtliche noch bei Amiga Inc. befindlichen Amiga-Rechte übernommen und in ein von ihm neu gegründetes Unternehmen überführt. Der Brite Stephen 'ClusterUK' Jones (u.a. Checkmate A1500 Plus) hatte daraufhin mittels Spenden von Amiga-Fans einen Trip nach Italien finanziert um sich mit Battilana zu treffen und ihm Fragen zu stellen, die Jones vorher durch Aufrufe in englischen Foren gesammelt hatte.



Das Resultat ist ein mehr als zweistündiges Video, in dem Battilana ausführlich vorgestellt wird bevor die beiden Protagonisten, die sich selbst als "seit den Achtziger Jahren befreundet" bezeichnen, dann ausführlich die eingereichten Fragen diskutieren. Um sich in dem Video leichter orientieren zu können, stellt Jones auch gleich eine Übersicht zur Verfügung, zu welchem Zeitpunkt des Interviews welche Themen diskutiert werden: 00:12:00 Overview of Amiga history since late 90's to build context.

00:17:20 Red and Blue wars that I missed, which I believe caused a lot of the problems we have now ?

00:19:30 Discussion about the Gateway deal?

00:12:30 Which beer you prefer, as poster has promised to buy him one (or more) at Amiga34 in Germany.

00:24:00 Are you going to Las Vegas in August at Comm Vex?

00:25:30 Somebody did not want to ask a question due to my avatar LOL

00:26:10 Will amiga.com finally be for Amiga fans instead of trying to pawn off a snowman screen saver LOL

00:31:45 HI Michael thanks for supporting the Amiga platform when very few were .

00:32:35 How does it feel when specific parties (and many people on various forums) try to paint you as the (only) bad guy, for simply defending yourself in court?

00:36:35 Who do you think you are? Response to answer “Is that the best you've got?“

00:40:00 What would your parents think of this?

00:42:50 Where do you get off?

00:43:10 Did you ever understand what Amiga Inc. tried to do the past 20+ years? If yes - what did they do?

00:46:20 Thoughts on new clones coming out e.g. AmyITX, ReAmiga, Pauls A4000 board etc?

00:50:50 Does Cloanto support Fair Use when it come to Amiga media and material?

00:52:40 Where do you see Amiga in 5, 10, 25 year times, and what are your plans for the Amiga?

1:00:00 Any thoughts about expanding Amiga Forever to include MAC os8 emulation, Mac ppc emulation, and Atari ST emulation?

1:02:00 Given the recent (and not so recent) court / legal actions, is there any new development regarding the "Discourse on Possible Futures" specifically open source?

1:05:40 Possibility of a version of workbench/ ROM that would work out of the box with the Vampire range of accelerators or even just the V4 stand alone? Since the Vampire supporters support you blindly are they licensing your ROM copies?

1:07:00 Should Cloanto secure the necessary rights, would the company let independent developers access the source code or contribute, without having to sign an NDA or contracts of sorts and will we be allowed to freely share the patches and/or derivative work ?

1:09:50 Amiga Inc. had a plan of going cross platform with the AmigaDE product as a VM. What plans still exist and does the invention of WebAssembly in the browser influence this?

1:12:30 Will there ever be a bridge technology that allows accelerated 68k machines to run VM code along with Next-Generation AmigaOne series platforms?

1:13:50 Will AmigaOS 3.1 be open sourced and under what license? and Does Cloanto have the ability to open source Amiga OS? If so why does he not open it up?

1:15:40 How are you going to make sure, to the best of your ability, Jens Schoenfeld (or any other important people) does not leave the Amiga Classic hardware scene?

1:19:00 Are there some plans to bring back updated RKM manuals in some form? There are reasonable inexpensive print-on-demand services today, or maybe as e-books or PDFs?

1:20:55 I have and love my AmigaONE X1000 that runs AmigaOS4.1FE now and have long dreamed of an AmigaOS4.2! Can you please tell us NG Amiga users how Cloanto owning the Amiga IP will affect future updates to OS4.x?

1:24:00 Why is Cloanto Corporation and C-A Acquisition Corporation organized under the laws of the state of Nevada?

1:25:05 I also updated my classic Amigas with the recently released OS3.14 and physical roms from Hyperion and again wonder how Cloanto owning the IP rights moving forward will affect OS3.14 and future updates moving forward ?

1:26:00 I’d like to know what he thinks about the Vampire and the growth of the 68K community in a post-PowerPC age.

1:26:45 Now that you own all the IP, will you be looking to create a rebirth machine range including entry level A500/A1200 equivalent, and if yes, would you consider the classic micro computer form factor?﻿ and If so would you be looking to work with existing hardware manufacturers (A-EON, Apollo etc) or would you try to do it "in house"?

1:29:00 I'm planning on buying wb 3.1.4 and ks roms. But who actually owns both? Who should I buy it from? if hyperion is selling them, does he get a commission?

1:33:20 What happened with the 8-Bit guy's request for licensing?

1:36:20 Will we see Amiga as a cloud based OS and possible to install as a virtual machine?

1:38:05 In event of open sourcing of AmigaOS 3.1, have you considered using source code license compatible with AROS source code license?

1:39:35 What are all the Amiga related IPs that he owns and what rights does that give him?

1:40:30 How do third party companies get in touch about licensing and new product design to be inline with IP rights?

1:43:15 Are you going to reach out to hardware developers, and what support will you be offering?

1:44:15 Have you any plans to develop in house software for classic accelerated Amigas?

1:44:40 Will you encourage the support of Raspberry Pi and other SBC's?

1:47:10 As the technology world around us is increasingly becoming "touch screen only," I would like to know if your plans for either the Classic AmigaOS or NG include plans of ditching traditional mice and keyboards, or if they will still be supported?

1:48:45 Do you plan on leveraging hardware companies (A-Eon, A-cube, etc.) to move away from PPC toward a more affordable hardware CPU platform? and Do you plan on making AmigaOS4.x hardware agnostic, or keeping it limited to one family of CPU's?

1:50:10 Would you be for forming an Amiga (OS) Foundation to support development in the same vein as the Apache, Mozilla, and various BSD Foundations?

1:50:55 Will there be new 3.X AOS versions in the future? How will the lawsuit effect that?

1:52:20 As a Mac/Linux user I really only use the ROM files from my current version of Amiga Forever. "We'll soon start working on a Mac version of Amiga Forever” seems to have been on the Cloanto website for a very long time now. Are Cloanto still working on a Mac version of Amiga Forever which offers the same, or better functionality as the Windows version?

1:54:15 Will there be an Amiga Mini or would they be willing to work with Emubee for the furtherance of their Amiga X project? and Will the new entity, Cloanto or whatever support (or better: get involved into) the AmigaX project?

1:56:30 I recently read that Commodore Italy has acquired global rights for Commodore trademarks. Do you have any thoughts or plans to partner with them for products?

1:58:30 Can you confirm that Cloanto now owns the Amiga name and logo (the one on the A500 etc) and if so, are you willing to license it out to third party products?

2:01:25 The work from Olaf and Thomas on 3.1.4 is awesome. The cleanest and best update to 3.1 so far. How do you think Cloanto can support and contribute to OS3 development from now on?

2:04:38 The Amiga logo has been revised on numerous occasions. The logos associated with the operating system and the hardware include, among others, the original variant written in italic Times (created by Commodore) and one more stylised variant written in a modified bondoni typeface (created by Amiga Technologies). Under Cloanto management, which one do you plan to use up ahead and why? What graphical identify do you feel properly represents the Amiga in 2019?

2:08:00 Michael thoughts on where we are now and what are his plans for the future (cg)



