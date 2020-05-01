06.Okt.2025









Game Construction Kit: RedPill 0.9.58

RedPill, entwickelt von Carlos Peris, ist ein in Amiblitz 3.10.1 geschriebenes Game Construction Kit, das die Entwicklung von Spielen aus diversen Genres ermöglichen soll. RedPill ist kompatibel mit AGA und ECS, der "Player" zum Abspielen der fertigen Kreationen benötigt insgesamt 1,5 MB RAM. Jens 'Farbfinsternis' Henschel hat auf seiner Webseite eine deutschsprachige Anleitung verfasst.



Die neue Version 0.9.58 (Video) enthält viele Korrekturen und Verbesserungen: When two Play Animation triggers are used simultaneously if the first one is non-interruptible the second one will be ignored.

Changed internal code to make internal usage of memory less prone to fragmentation and to run out of memory.

Importing and exporting maps in Tiled format now allows to add an offset to the tile number.

Tiled exporting now exports the map size and tile size.

Change tile and Change last tile collided now have an extra parameter that allows to set the tile or add a value to the affected tile.

Added some improvements when loading and saving files.

When adding frames to a spritesheet the frame offsets were the old ones, this has been fixed.

Fix for collision box visualization when using the FX layer.

Fix for FX layer being cleared when using Change Tiles trigger.

Improvements when copy&pasting projects.

Refactoring in the code that handles enemies vs enemies collisions.

Improved formula for memory calculation in Mem Info.

Collision box visualization in the editor has been optimized.

Optimization and extra checks in level tiles handling.

Contains Tile Tag and Change Tile Area trigger optimization.

Absolute Zero loading image is fixed.

Fixes in Astro example project.

Fixes to the UIBars example project.

Fix for trigger comments not being memory safe. (dr)



